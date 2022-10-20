Join B.Tech and walk out with B.Tech plus BBA: JNTUH

Offer open to all the students joining first year now

Students joining the engineering colleges under the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) from this academic year can earn a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Data Analytics along with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree.

The JNTUH will offer the three-year BBA course along with the B.Tech from the second or third year depending on the student’s choice and at the end of four years they can walk out with B.Tech and BBA degrees separately. If students take it in third or fourth year they have to study the additional one year or two years.

The BBA course, however, will be 60% online and 40% offline. The varsity is planning to create additional academic hours on Saturdays for it. The academic credits of any course are calculated with the number of teaching hours.

JNTUH Registrar, Prof. Manzoor Hussain said that students can also transfer the credits from BBA to the B.Tech course if a few subjects clash in the two courses. To avoid repetition the credits can be transferred from BBA to B.Tech and vice versa.

Prof. Hussain said if students don’t want to pursue BBA along with B.Tech they still have an opportunity to specialise in a particular subject. For example, a Mechanical engineering student can pursue a subject in Computer Science or other streams. This specialisation will be of 18 credits and at the end of the course, they will get a B.Tech degree with the specialisation mentioned in the certificate.

“This will be useful for students who are eager to learn new emerging technologies to make them industry-ready,” Prof. Hussain said, adding that the New Education Policy (NEP) actually promotes these dual courses.

The reformative NEP now allows students to take a break for a year to work in the industry and come back to pursue the same course. The JNTUH is also introducing it this academic year. Students can choose to get a Certificate course (after one year), Diploma (after two years), Degree (after three years), or four-year (Hons) as a part of the four-year degree programme.

The exit option will be given at the end of the second and third year to pursue an internship and they can come back to complete the remaining semesters. However, students without any backlogs only would be eligible for the break.

Prof. Hussain said that students with backlogs or poor attendance will not be eligible for the break-study policy and will have to submit sufficient proof for their reason behind poor attendance, only then they will be able to take a break from academics. This policy is been extended to all affiliated colleges.