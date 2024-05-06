ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Grammar School achieves 100% results

May 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lakkadi Hridya, the ISC topper from Johnson Grammar School

Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur said the school achieved 100% results in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations 2024.

Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya emerged the topper in ICSE securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridya — the ISC topper in Science stream — secured 95.5% and Sanjeevani Chandana Basu — the ISC Commerce topper — secured 91.3 %.

Principal Srabanti Basu said, “This commendable academic achievement reflects the hardwork, dedication and perseverance of our students and teachers that has culminated in this moment of success.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US