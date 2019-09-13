Jogu Ramanna to seek municipal post for son?

When the heartbroken Adilabad MLA, Jogu Ramanna, went incommunicado four days back, it came as a shock to a few who are desiring for the post of Municipal chairperson and feel that it could turn out to be a threat to their aspiration. These few, all of whom were members in the last council and some followers of the MLA, fear that he would bargain for the post with the party high command for his elder son Premender.

It is well known that Mr. Ramanna is keen on his son becoming Adilabad Municipal chairman. The latter heads Jogu Foundation, a non profit organisation, and takes part in low-key social work in order to be ‘visible’ on different platforms.

Mr. Premender even distributes Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries apparently to improve his image in view of the next municipal election. He has his own group of followers who organise things at the grass-roots level.

Denied berth

“I think he will ask for some chairman post for himself or municipal chairman post for his son,” a disturbed supporter of Mr. Ramanna pointed out, as he guessed the next step that his leader would take after being denied a berth in the recent Cabinet expansion.

“The Chief Minister is known to accommodate disgruntled party men as chairmen of some corporation or the other,” he tried to justify his opinion.

Meanwhile, a strong contender for the post of chairperson is previous incumbent R. Manisha, who is known to be in the good books of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. She will be banking on KTR’s support as was the case during her last stint.

KTR’s blessings

Ms. Manisha, however, had experienced a phase of ‘conflict’ with Mr. Ramanna during her incumbency. Their differences were sorted out by none other than KTR.

Once again, both the groups are looking up to the Municipal Administration Minister to take a decision with regard to the top post in Adilabad Municipality. “The MLA will expect compensation from Mr. Rama Rao by way of backing his son for the post in lieu of his failure to get him into the Cabinet as promised,” opined another ex-councillor who has pitched support for Mr. Premender.