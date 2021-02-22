Jobs and notifications with BJP MLC election: Bandi Sanjay

Government has to pay unemployment allowance, pending for 24 months, says BJP leader

Large vote share of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in December forced the government to roll back its Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), and once the BJP candidate wins the seat in Legislative Council for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency, notifications will be released for jobs, party’s chief Bandi Sanjay said on Monday.

“The government owes ₹ 72,000 to each unemployed in the State,” he said, elaborating that the government has to pay promised Nirudyoga Bhruti Scheme’s monthly monetary allowance of ₹ 3000 for the past 24 months.

Mr. Sanjay was in Nalgonda along with other State leaders, to strengthen the party’s MLC candidate Gujjula Premendar Reddy at his nomination-filing on Monday.

The Karimnagar MP, accompanied by senior leaders Sankineni Venkateswara Rao and Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, was given a grand welcome by local leaders. The visitors later addressed party cadre in the town.

“Nothing came of TRS’ Palla Rajeshwar Reddy election, with BJP’s candidate half of the issues in the State will be resolved. BJP will fulfil the aspirations of martyrs for Telangana,” Mr. Sanjay said. He urged that people of Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam, the home for revolution and people’s movements, should exercise a right decision.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao said electing a Congress leader would be of no use as the candidate would join the TRS fold. He alleged that the Congress party was indirectly supporting the victory of the TRS candidate here.

“I have not seen a more arrogant person than Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who compared his designation to his slipper. People want to witness a change and they also believe it will be through the BJP,” senior leader Mr. Narsimhulu said.