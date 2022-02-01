‘Jobless, ryots ignored’

KHAMMAM

01 February 2022 23:15 IST

Terming the Union Budget-2022 as a “pro-corporate” budget, the CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that the Central government yet again dealt a raw deal to the old undivided Khammam district.

He criticised the Central government for allegedly ignoring the long-pending demands of people of composite Khammam district for a public sector steel plant at Bayyaram, a government medical college and university in Khammam, airport in Kothagudem and railway coach factory in Chintakani. The Centre meted out a raw deal to both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts showing utter disregard for people’s aspirations. The long-standing demands for development of Bhadrachalam and rail connectivity to famous temple town, Godavari waterway project and an action plan to check pollution in Godavari River have remained unaddressed, he charged.

He flayed the Centre for allegedly ignoring the pressing issues facing farmers, toiling masses and unemployed youth in the Union Budget.

