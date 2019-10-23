Jobless M.Tech graduate cheats people of ₹ 2 crore

A 27-year-old jobless M.Tech graduate, who cheated around 150 people of ₹ 2 crore, luring them with job advertisements, was caught by Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) team. The accused Mareti Srinivasa Rao used to siphon off money from people’s bank accounts by collecting One-Time Passwords (OTP), bank account details etc.

A total of 20 cases were registered against him in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A native of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, the accused used to stay in Amberpet. He completed M.Tech from a private college in 2016.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused landed in financial crisis as he could not secure a job.

“He started to cheat people by publishing ads about matrimonial alliances. First case against him was registered in Kakinada II Town Police station of East Godavari. He was arrested and was out on bail. Thereafter, he migrated to Hyderabad in 2017 and cheated people on the pretext of jobs and visas,” Mr Kumar said.

The ads he got published in vernacular newspapers invited people who want to work as cook, house-keepers in America, Dubai, and tele callers who can speak in Telugu. The Task Force team members said that when people called, he introduced himself using false names, as someone who has a finance company and promised them to help them come out of financial crisis by providing loan at low interest rates.

However, he said that they have to maintain minimum bank balance of ₹ 10,000 for every ₹ 1 lakh loan. The accused collected copies of bank pass books, ATM cards, PIN numbers from callers through Whatsapp and made them believe that their loan application is being approved.

Thereafter, he started the process of transferring money from their accounts to online payment bank accounts. He collected OTPs assuring them that money will be credited immediately. People shared the passwords in eagerness to get loan. To conceal his identity, he never met loan or job aspirants, used names, credentials of aspirants to interact with others. He wore a cap, covered his face with hand kerchief while withdrawing money from ATMs. Online payment bank accounts were used to ensure digital trail does not lead to him.

The Task Force team went through footage from over 600 CCTV cameras, analysed data from cell phone tower dumps and maintained close surveillance in Amberpet locality and apprehended the accused.