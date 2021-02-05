Telangana

Job security for RTC employees

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday signed the file relating to issue of guideline to provide job security to RTC employees.

Mr. Rao had assured job security and no harassment to the employees on a representation by them. They had informed him that they were put to needless harassment and loss of jobs during discharge of their duties sometimes. In this context, Mr. Rao gave them the assurance which was followed up by an official committee to issue the necessary guidelines for implementation, a release said.

