Job for wife of doctor who died of COVID-19

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday has handed over a copy of government order granting government job as an administrative officer to G Pavani, wife of medical officer Dr G Naresh Kumar, who died of COVID-19 on August 7, 2020.
Dr. Naresh, who served as deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, headed the Manuguru-based quarantine centre. He succumbed to COVID-19 after battling it for over a week at hospitals in Hyderabad.
Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) members have requested ex-gratia and a job to Naresh’s wife. They pursued the request with the Health Minister.
In the last week of September last year, the State government announced ₹25 lakh ex-gratia to Dr Naresh’s family. And on Friday, a GO was issued granting Pavani with job as an administrative officer on compassionate grounds.
