Job fair in Ghatkesar on July 9

June 27, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

HYDERABAD

The Spoken Tutorial Project, IIT Bombay, in collaboration with the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), will organise a job fair in Hyderabad on July 9 at ACE Engineering College, Ghatkesar, from 8.30 a.m. to 5. 30 p.m., aiming to provide a platform to bring together employers, working professionals and talented individuals from across the country under one roof.

The primary objective is to provide a platform for entry-level individuals to connect with prospective employers and launch their careers on a promising trajectory. While this job fair is open for all, special preference will be given to the candidates who are shortlisted by Spoken Tutorial through a pre-application process.

The Spoken Tutorial Project is a multi-award-winning Educational Technology platform from IIT Bombay, with a mission to offer high-quality education in English and other vernacular languages.

In the past ten years, Spoken Tutorial has trained over 70 lakh students on various IT topics, providing self-learning resources that are dubbed into 22 languages and usable online/offline. The platform offers over 50 courses in various IT topics like C, C++, Java, Python,PHP, Drupal, Jango, Linux System Administration, PERL, Ruby, Bash, Scilab etc and conducts online tests and offers certificates to those who pass.

For the upcoming job fair, Spoken Tutorial will select students who have scored 60% or above in the Spoken Tutorial online tests, providing them with an opportunity to connect with prospective employers. All students who have participated in the Spoken Tutorial online tests are welcome to benefit from this job fair. Students can enrol and take the test prior to July 3, 2023 and make themselves available for the selection process.

“We are excited to partner with the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana for this job fair. This fair is expected to particularly benefit students from colleges that do not have on-campus placements. Additionally, it will provide assistance to small and medium-scale companies that face challenges in participating in on-campus placements due to expenses and logistical issues,” said principal investigator of The Spoken Tutorial Project, Kannan Moudgalya.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Spoken Tutorial Project, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to conduct the upcoming job fair. This collaboration signifies our commitment to empowering job seekers with valuable resources and opportunities. We believe that this strategic alliance will not only streamline the job search process but also equip individuals with the necessary tools and skills to excel in today’s competitive job market. We look forward to a successful event and making a positive impact on the lives of job seekers,” Mohit Fruitwala, vice president - Business - Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), said.

