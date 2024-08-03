Job calendar is bogus, fumes KTR; wants apology from Rahul Gandhi

The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi come to Ashok Nagar and seek the opinion of the unemployed youth if they were satisfied with the job calendar released.

The party legislators led by the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao held a protest at the Gun Park outside the Assembly and asked Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Reddy to explain why there was no mention of any vacancy. He said Mr. Gandhi himself came to Ashok Nagar and promised two lakh jobs in the first year of their government. “They created a drama that KCR did not provide any jobs and misled the youth with a false propaganda.”

Mr. Rao said the Congress promised 2 lakh jobs through advertisements in newspapers and asked Mr. Gandhi as to where are those jobs now. He challenged Mr. Gandhi to visit Ashok Nagar where unemployed rent out to take coaching. “I would also join and let us hear the opinion of the youngsters.”

What the government announced in the Assembly was not a job calendar but a few unconvincing lines written on a few papers given to the members, he said and claimed that unemployed youth would beat Congress leaders if they come out as they are angry with the government.

Mr. Rao claimed that the Chief Minister would be get beaten up if he came to the City Central Library for misleading the youngsters. Last night, candidates protested in large numbers at Dilsukhnagar demanding the amendment of GO No. 46.

The former Minister also claimed that the Speaker did not give them time for discussion on the statement on job calendar and when they insisted Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender insulted the members using unparliamentary language on the Floor of the House.

Calls CM sadistic

Terming the Chief Minister as sadistic and bankrupt, Mr. Rao said he had never seen such a ‘degraded’ CM and he was inciting the ruling party members in the Assembly and deriving sadistic pleasure. The language being used by him is intolerable, he alleged.

Later, police arrested the legislators from Gun Park and the BRS condemned police excess on legislators when they were peacefully protesting.