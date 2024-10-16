ADVERTISEMENT

Job aspirants protest at Ashok Nagar demanding postponement of Group-I mains

Published - October 16, 2024 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The few Group-I job aspirants staged a protest at Ashok Nagar crossroads in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) evening demanding postponement of the examination conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission. On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the Telangana High Court cleared the way for the exam by dismissing a bunch of petitions.

The place, a hub for aspirants preparing for competitive exams, swarmed with police patrol vans in the night. “The students dispersed when the police arrived at the scene,” said a local vendor.

A senior officer deployed at the spot said that they had gathered to demand the postponement of Group-I mains exams which is scheduled to take place on October 21. “There were no preventive arrests. The patrol vans are deployed in the junctions as a precautionary measure,” said the officer.

