Job aspirants detained for protesting at Telangana Secretariat, Chikkadpally

On Monday morning, the Saifabad police in Hyderabad detained around 50 job aspirants, including members of the BC Janasabha and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), following a protest outside the Secretariat. Among those detained were Raja Ramya from the BC Janasabha and Putta Lakshma from the AISF, who were held under preventive arrest.

The police said that the protestors gathered outside the Telangana secretariat’s entrance at around 11:30 a.m., demanding the implementation of 42% BC reservation in local body elections and a BC caste census. “They were taken to different police stations surrounding the secretariat in police vans for preventive detention,” said the police.

On the night of July 13, job aspirants staged sit-in protests at Ashok Nagar Cross Roads and Dilsukhnagar, insisting that there is not enough preparation time between exams, with the DSC concluding on August 5 and the Group II exams scheduled for August 7 and 8. They have called for the exams to be rescheduled for December and to include current vacancies in the Group II and III exams.

Earlier this month, the Telangana government issued admit cards for the DSC 2024 exams, scheduled to take place from July 18 to August 5.

Previously, the BRS government had issued a DSC notification for 5,089 teacher posts in September last year, with around 1.75 lakh candidates applying. However, the exam was postponed due to the Assembly elections. After taking office, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a new DSC notification on February 29, aiming to fill 11,062 vacancies, including positions for School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Special Category School Assistants and Physical Education Teachers.