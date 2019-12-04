JNV losing out to TS Residential Schools in Karimnagar district

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Choppadandi, the premier educational institution in the integrated Karimnagar district, seems to be losing out to Telangana State Residential Schools.

Gone are the days when several private institutes came up to provide coaching to students to crack the entrance exam for admission to class VI in JNV, Choppadandi. Now, candidates’ enrolment for that admission test for the 2020-21 academic year has come down considerably.

Earlier, over 15,000 applications used to be received for admission to the 80-seat class VI. This year, however, only 7,551 applications have come in. The written exam would be held on January 11, 2020, at 45 centres across the integrated district. Hall tickets can be downloaded from December 15.

JNV Choppadandi officials attribute the fall in applications to the advent of TS Residential Schools. The latter’s quality English medium education, along with extra-curricular activities, and preparing students for NEET, JEE, EAMCET, Civil Services and other competitive examinations is the attraction.

Sources said the TS residential schools were enrolling students in class 5 and continuing their education till class 10 and Plus Two as well. The JNV, on the other hand, enrols students only into class 6.

Costly new e-system

Further, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi’s decision to collect applications for admission to class 6 only through the online system has also proved dear for parents. “Earlier, the JNV used to send applications to the respective MEOs and school managements to enable students to apply. However, with the new online system of applications, people from the rural areas are preferring TS Residential Schools to JNV Choppadandi,” they added.