JNTUH convocation today

The 10th Convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be held on Saturday where 1.19 lakh UG, PG and Ph.D. degrees and 95 gold medals will be awarded for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Governor and Chancellor of the JNTUH Tamilisai Soundararajan will preside while Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will deliver the convocation address.

The degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) will also be conferred on Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor Katta Narsimha Reddy said at a press conference here.