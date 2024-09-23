ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU and KU alumnus takes charge as new director (Tech) of BDL

Published - September 23, 2024 05:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

D.V. Srinivas Rao was instrumental in establishing the state-of-the-art electronics division at BDL

The Hindu Bureau

D.V. Srinivas Rao, the new director (technical) of Bharat Dynamics Limited | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, got a new director (technical) D.V. Srinivas Rao who earlier served as a general manager (design & engineering). Mr. Rao has over three decades of extensive experience in the defence sector, having held key leadership roles at BDL and had closely collaborated with several Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs.

He was also instrumental in establishing the state-of-the-art electronics division at BDL, which now produces critical sub-systems for various weapon systems used by defence forces. He is an engineering graduate from Kakatiya University and an MTech in Digital Systems & Computer Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, as per a press release issued on Monday (September 23, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US