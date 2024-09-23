JNTU and KU alumnus takes charge as new director (Tech) of BDL

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, got a new director (technical) D.V. Srinivas Rao who earlier served as a general manager (design & engineering). Mr. Rao has over three decades of extensive experience in the defence sector, having held key leadership roles at BDL and had closely collaborated with several Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs.

He was also instrumental in establishing the state-of-the-art electronics division at BDL, which now produces critical sub-systems for various weapon systems used by defence forces. He is an engineering graduate from Kakatiya University and an MTech in Digital Systems & Computer Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, as per a press release issued on Monday (September 23, 2024).