JK Tech sets up $100,000 grant for startups

Firm to connect with startups through an open innovation programme by T-Hub

Digital and IT services company JK Tech has set up a $100,000 grant for startups focused on hyperautomation in healthcare/medtech, insurtech and manufacturing as well as those in the field of Retail AI /ML.

The company said it intends to connect with multiple startups through an open innovation programme by tech startup incubator T-Hub, with whom it has a partnership.

“Innovation workshops, startup interactions and a bit of guidance will serve as a great opportunity for these upcoming technology-driven startups to find their momentum and accelerate in the right direction. We will do our best to ensure the grants reach deserving young minds to maximise their innovation potential,” company president and CEO Aloke Paskar said.

JK Tech, in a release, said it helps startups pitch their products and solutions for possible collaboration opportunities through the partnership with T-Hub. It also open doors for multiple startups to be guided and mentored by the subject-matter experts at JK Tech.

T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said the partnership with JK Tech reflects “our common purpose to fast-track technology-driven solutions, enable startups to receive timely experienced knowledge and access to benefits like grants and mentorship”.