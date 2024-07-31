GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jiyaguda furniture factory was running without licence, show cause notice issued

Published - July 31, 2024 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

 

The manufacturing unit in Jiyaguda where two persons died in a blaze was operating illegally and a show-cause notice has been issued to the owner of Tirupati Steel Furniture, Dhananjay Bansal, said officials from the Factories Department. The development follows a week after the fire accident in the store manufacturing warehouse-cum-residential building.  

“We are issuing a show-cause notice to the company for multiple offences including non-payment of licence fee, operating without valid licence and permitting workers to stay in the manufacturing unit among others,” said Hyderabad Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Manohar Reddy.

According to the official, the unit was operating illegally in the densely populated residential area. “Even if the owner had applied for the registration, permission would not have been granted owing to its location and operating conditions,” the official said, adding that a total of 25 individuals, 15 workers and 10 others were living on the second and third floor of the building.

The department is also seeking permission from the DGP for custody of Bansal, who is currently in Chanchalguda Jail.

