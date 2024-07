Jishnu Dev Varma, the former deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, will take oath as Governor of Telangana, in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. Mr. Varma will be replacing C.P. Radhakrishnan - who is now appointed by the President as Governor of Maharashtra.

Mr. Varma, who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad outskirts this afternoon, was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.