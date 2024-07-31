Jishnu Dev Varma takes oath as Governor of Telangana

Jishnu Dev Varma has taken oath as the Governor of Telangana in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari read the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu, while Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Mr. Varma. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presented a bouquet to the new Governor on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, State Cabinet members, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MLAs and senior leaders from various political parties attended the event. Earlier in the day, Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. He was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials.

Later in the evening, in a press release, the Governor said, “As a native of Tripura, I bring with me the rich cultural heritage and resilience of my homeland. It is a privilege to serve the people of Telangana, a State celebrated for its diverse cultures, rich heritage and remarkable beauty.”

Extending congratulations to the State government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Governor said, “Our vision for Telangana emphasizes sustainable development, integrating economic growth with social equity and environmental protection. The education and empowerment of our youth will be a primary focus, as they are our greatest asset. By providing quality education and opportunities, we can secure a brighter future. Healthcare is another critical area. We must ensure every citizen has access to quality healthcare services, including preventive measures and public health initiatives,” he said.

He commended the State government for its initiative to waive crop loans up to ₹2 lakh for all farmer families, calling it a commendable step that provides much-needed relief to our hardworking farmers.

“I call upon all citizens of Telangana to join hands in building a future that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable. Let us foster a society where every individual can thrive and prosper. Through unity and cooperation, we can overcome any challenges and achieve our collective goals,” he added.