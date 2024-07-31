GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jishnu Dev Varma takes oath as Governor of Telangana

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:19 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Jishnu Dev Varma has taken oath as the Governor of Telangana in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari read the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu, while Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Mr. Varma. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presented a bouquet to the new Governor on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, State Cabinet members, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MLAs and senior leaders from various political parties attended the event. Earlier in the day, Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. He was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials.

Later in the evening, in a press release, the Governor said, “As a native of Tripura, I bring with me the rich cultural heritage and resilience of my homeland. It is a privilege to serve the people of Telangana, a State celebrated for its diverse cultures, rich heritage and remarkable beauty.”

Extending congratulations to the State government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Governor said, “Our vision for Telangana emphasizes sustainable development, integrating economic growth with social equity and environmental protection. The education and empowerment of our youth will be a primary focus, as they are our greatest asset. By providing quality education and opportunities, we can secure a brighter future. Healthcare is another critical area. We must ensure every citizen has access to quality healthcare services, including preventive measures and public health initiatives,” he said.

He commended the State government for its initiative to waive crop loans up to ₹2 lakh for all farmer families, calling it a commendable step that provides much-needed relief to our hardworking farmers.

“I call upon all citizens of Telangana to join hands in building a future that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable. Let us foster a society where every individual can thrive and prosper. Through unity and cooperation, we can overcome any challenges and achieve our collective goals,” he added.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / development / education / Governor / healthcare policy / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.