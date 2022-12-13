‘Jilted’ youth attacks girl, her mother 

December 13, 2022 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A “spurned” youth allegedly attacked a girl and her mother inflicting them bleeding injuries, and later slit his throat, at Aditya Nagar in Miyapur police limits on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., when the accused Sandeep went to the girl’s house with a knife and attacked her. Her mother, who intervened to protect her, also received sharp injuries.

Preliminarily information gathered by the police showed that Sandeep, aged about 22 years, and the young woman had been in a relationship till a year ago. Both hailed from Repalle in Guntur, and had been living in the city for some time.

Over compatibility issues, the young woman distanced herself from the youth, and recently the family had also fixed a match for her and other formalities for the wedding were complete.

Sandeep, who felt rejected, allegedly attacked the woman. He was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). The accused and the victims were being treated at a hospital.

