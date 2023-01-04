ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jilted’ youth stabs woman for rejecting marriage proposal

January 04, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old woman suffered multiple stab injuries after a 26-year-old man allegedly attacked her with a knife for rejecting his marriage proposal, at Kadipikonda village in in Kazipet mandal of Hanamkonda district on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the accused identified as Srinivas, a driver, and the injured woman, both natives of Kadipikonda, belong to different faiths.

Sources said Srinivas barged into the house of the woman around 9 p.m. and picked up an argument with her for turning down his marriage proposal. He allegedly turned violent and attacked her with a knife, inflicting injuries on her neck and wrist.

As Srinivas tried to flee, neighbours of the injured woman caught hold of him and allegedly beat him up severely before handing him over to the police.

The injured woman was admitted to a hospital in Warangal the same night. Her condition was stated to be stable. The accused was also hospitalised with grievous injuries.

Srinivas reportedly claimed that, last year, he converted to the religion to which the woman belongs, to be able to marry her. Madikonda police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

