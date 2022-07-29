JHPS awarded for tech integration in education

Jubilee Hills Public School (JHPS) received an award under Excellence in Technology Integration in Education at the 24th World Education Awards 2022.

Organised by Elets Technomedia Private Limited, the award was presented by Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal. School principal M. Varalakshmi received the honour on behalf of JHPS.

Ms Varalakshmi, during a panel discussion, said that schools have started adopting smart technologies at a rapid pace after the COVID-19 pandemic and also underscored the need to train teachers in that direction.