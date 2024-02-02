Jharkhand JMM-Cong MLAs likely to stay in Hyderabad till Monday

February 02, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Thirty-nine Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs are likely to stay put in a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad till Monday morning.

The MLAs, all part of the JMM led alliance, who arrived here at the Begumpet Airport on Friday afternoon by two chartered flights were received by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders.

Tight police security had been made at the airport as the two aircrafts landed at Begumpet airport around 3.30 p.m.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretary S. A. Sampath Kumar, former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy were present at the airport. On arrival all the MLAs were taken in two luxury buses to Leonia Resort near Shamirpet about 25 kms from here.

The Jharkhand legislators had in fact reached Birsa Munda Ranchi airport on Thursday evening soon after a delegation met the Governor. Due to adverse weather condition, the MLAs could not fly to Hyderabad. They returned to the Circuit House amid high security and were rushed to the airport on Friday for their journey to Hyderabad.

Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar told The Hindu that on the directions of the central leadership, he had been assigned the responsibility to coordinate their arrival and stay. Mr. Sampath Kumar said the legislators had been settled down at the resort. The security had been so tight that even the mobile phones of the Congress leaders and others had been taken away and handed back a little while ago.

Former Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy said that every effort would be made to safeguard the interests of the Jharkhand MLAs and ensure their safe return to Ranchi.

Sources said the legislators are likely to return to Ranchi on Monday morning to participate in the floor test of new Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren.

