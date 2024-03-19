ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan given additional responsibilities of Telangana, Puducherry

March 19, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned as the Governor of Telangana on March 18

The Hindu Bureau

C.P. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu on March 19 appointed Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as Telangana’s Governor and Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor.

Ms. Murmu on March 18 accepted the resignation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who resigned from her posts. She is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Tamil Nadu.

“I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service,” she had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Radhakrishnan thanked Ms. Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him additional responsibility.

“I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry,” Mr. Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

“I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan would discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties as the Governor of Jharkhand.

“The President appointed C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made. The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on March 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US