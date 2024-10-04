Jewellery store worker, friend, held for stealing ₹30 lakh

An employee of a jewellery store, who began work four days ago in Secunderabad’s Market Area, decamped with ₹30 lakh cash. The North Zone Task Force team, along with the Market police, nabbed him and his accomplice while they were attempting to flee to Bengaluru in their car.

Police said that Rohan Kadam, 20, and his accomplice, Muzammil Baligar, 21, were nabbed within 24 hours of the theft. “Rohan joined as a worker at a gold refining shop about four days ago. On October 3, his employer handed him 400 grams of gold and asked him to exchange it for cash from a nearby jewellery store,” said the police.

Rohan took the ₹30 lakh cash and went to his accomplice, Baligar. They hatched a plan to flee to Bengaluru in their car when the police traced them. Police seized ₹29.92 lakh of the stolen loot from them. “They used ₹8,000 from the total amount to eat and drink,” added the police.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police made an appeal to jewellery shop owners and asked them to hire known persons by checking their permanent residence details and other documents.