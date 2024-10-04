GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery store worker, friend, held for stealing ₹30 lakh

Published - October 04, 2024 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a jewellery store, who began work four days ago in Secunderabad’s Market Area, decamped with ₹30 lakh cash. The North Zone Task Force team, along with the Market police, nabbed him and his accomplice while they were attempting to flee to Bengaluru in their car. 

Police said that Rohan Kadam, 20, and his accomplice, Muzammil Baligar, 21, were nabbed within 24 hours of the theft. “Rohan joined as a worker at a gold refining shop about four days ago. On October 3, his employer handed him 400 grams of gold and asked him to exchange it for cash from a nearby jewellery store,” said the police. 

Rohan took the ₹30 lakh cash and went to his accomplice, Baligar. They hatched a plan to flee to Bengaluru in their car when the police traced them. Police seized ₹29.92 lakh of the stolen loot from them. “They used ₹8,000 from the total amount to eat and drink,” added the police. 

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police made an appeal to jewellery shop owners and asked them to hire known persons by checking their permanent residence details and other documents.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.