Jewellery store owner foils robbery bid in Medchal

ADVERTISEMENT

The bravery and presence of mind of a gold shop owner prevented his shop from getting burgled on Thursday morning.

In a daylight robbery attempt in Kompally on Thursday, two men, one of whom was wearing a burqa, attacked Shree Jagadamba Jewellers on Medchal road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The burglars, posing as customers, entered the premises of the shop and stabbed the shop owner.

However, even as the burglars started collecting items from the glass table at the customer counter, the shop owner jumped out from the shop and screamed for help.

Realising the failure of their plan, the burglars ran out of the shop and escaped on a motorcycle.

“Efforts are underway to nab the burglars,“ said Medchal ACP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.