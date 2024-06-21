ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery store owner foils robbery bid in Medchal

Published - June 21, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The bravery and presence of mind of a gold shop owner prevented his shop from getting burgled on Thursday morning.  

In a daylight robbery attempt in Kompally on Thursday, two men, one of whom was wearing a burqa, attacked Shree Jagadamba Jewellers on Medchal road.  

The burglars, posing as customers, entered the premises of the shop and stabbed the shop owner.  

However, even as the burglars started collecting items from the glass table at the customer counter, the shop owner jumped out from the shop and screamed for help.  

Realising the failure of their plan, the burglars ran out of the shop and escaped on a motorcycle.

“Efforts are underway to nab the burglars,“ said Medchal ACP.  

