GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery store owner foils robbery bid in Medchal

Published - June 21, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The bravery and presence of mind of a gold shop owner prevented his shop from getting burgled on Thursday morning.  

In a daylight robbery attempt in Kompally on Thursday, two men, one of whom was wearing a burqa, attacked Shree Jagadamba Jewellers on Medchal road.  

The burglars, posing as customers, entered the premises of the shop and stabbed the shop owner.  

However, even as the burglars started collecting items from the glass table at the customer counter, the shop owner jumped out from the shop and screamed for help.  

Realising the failure of their plan, the burglars ran out of the shop and escaped on a motorcycle.

“Efforts are underway to nab the burglars,“ said Medchal ACP.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.