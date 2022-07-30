Telangana

Jeevan Reddy demands adequate compensation and input subsidy for crop losses

Special CorrespondentJuly 30, 2022 21:51 IST
Congress MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy has demanded the government to announce compensation of ₹20,000 per acre apart from ₹10,000 input subsidy to all the farmers whose crops were damaged in the ongoing rains and floods.

At a press conference here, he also demanded that those who lost houses should be extended financial help of ₹90,000 apart from a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the help should be extended as per GO 2/2015 of the Natural Disasters Management Act.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the government deliberately avoided national status for the Kaleshwaram project despite the option available as there would be little scope for corruption in the national project as the central government and its agencies would monitor it. TRS leaders now flush with corrupt money wouldn’t have had the opportunity of Kaleshwaram had got the national status, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was making no efforts to get flood relief assistance from the Central government as per the norms and was showing more interest in raising loans. It shows his disinterest in people’s problems.

