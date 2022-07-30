Jeevan Reddy demands adequate compensation and input subsidy for crop losses

Congress MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy has demanded the government to announce compensation of ₹20,000 per acre apart from ₹10,000 input subsidy to all the farmers whose crops were damaged in the ongoing rains and floods.

At a press conference here, he also demanded that those who lost houses should be extended financial help of ₹90,000 apart from a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the help should be extended as per GO 2/2015 of the Natural Disasters Management Act.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the government deliberately avoided national status for the Kaleshwaram project despite the option available as there would be little scope for corruption in the national project as the central government and its agencies would monitor it. TRS leaders now flush with corrupt money wouldn’t have had the opportunity of Kaleshwaram had got the national status, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was making no efforts to get flood relief assistance from the Central government as per the norms and was showing more interest in raising loans. It shows his disinterest in people’s problems.

Ridiculing the IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao for ‘remembering’ the ITIR project after years in the government, he said the Minister was criticising the BJP government now while no serious effort was made to get the project sanctioned by the UPA government. “Did he forget the BJP government’s inefficiency when the TRS sailed with the BJP and blindly supported it for 8 years,” he asked.

He blamed the TRS government for denying lakhs of employment opportunities to the youngsters in Telangana by keeping silent on the project since 2014.