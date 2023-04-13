Jeedimetla police bust inter-State dacoity gang 

April 13, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Jeedimetla police in a late-night operation on Tuesday nabbed an inter-State dacoity gang that was taking shelter in a dilapidated house at Shapur Nagar.

The police party, which raided the premises based on a tip off at around 11.30 p.m., found five members armed with three country-made pistols, jambiya, scissors, and other equipment for committing property crimes. Six bullet rounds, crowbar, cutters, screwdriver, torch light and monkey caps were other material seized from the scene.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, who disclosed details of the gang to media persons on Wednesday, they hailed from Pune. They were armed with deadly weapons and were in that area for recce of the market which has several number of jewellery shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before reaching Jeedimetla, they stole a car at Gummadidala of Sangareddy, and were using it.

As per the investigation, it was found that the five members had a history of property and bodily offences. They had also been in jail for being booked under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

The arrested accused persons include Amar Singh Jaggar Singh Tak, 21, Lucky Singh Gabbar Singh Tak, Nihal Singh Manav Singh, Jeeth Singh Rajpal Singh, and Nishanth 22.

As per details from Pune police, Mr. Raveendra said, the five accused persons were involved in 18, 40, 40, 47 and 30 cases of property and bodily offences, respectively.

The accused were booked for preparing to commit dacoity, and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.