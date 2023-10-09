HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JC Bose Fellowship for UoH professor

October 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

University of Hyderabad (UoH) senior professor Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran has been awarded the prestigious J.C. Bose Fellowship of Science and Engineering Research Board for the year 2023. The fellowship is given in recognition of the outstanding performance of Mr. Senthilkumaran in research area of fish molecular endocrinology and reproductive biology.

He is a pioneer in developing novel transient gene silencing in fish to understand their gene function and developed the concept of “brain sex differentiation” in fishes. He has published more than 115 research papers and had earlier received the DBT-TATA Innovation Fellowship (2014-19). J.C. Bose Fellow will receive a fellowship amount of ₹25,000 per month and a research grant of ₹15 lakh per annum for five years, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.