JC Bose Fellowship for UoH professor

October 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

University of Hyderabad (UoH) senior professor Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran has been awarded the prestigious J.C. Bose Fellowship of Science and Engineering Research Board for the year 2023. The fellowship is given in recognition of the outstanding performance of Mr. Senthilkumaran in research area of fish molecular endocrinology and reproductive biology.

He is a pioneer in developing novel transient gene silencing in fish to understand their gene function and developed the concept of “brain sex differentiation” in fishes. He has published more than 115 research papers and had earlier received the DBT-TATA Innovation Fellowship (2014-19). J.C. Bose Fellow will receive a fellowship amount of ₹25,000 per month and a research grant of ₹15 lakh per annum for five years, said a press release.