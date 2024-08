Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan’s daughter Ishika Ranjan has adopted a Greater One Horned Rhinoceros of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on the occasion of her 20th birthday on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Ms. Ranjan, along with her family members, visited the zoo, and handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh towards the adoption, to the Director, Zoo Parks Sunil Hiremath. Later, the family visited all the animal enclosures and were briefed by Mr. Hiremath, a note informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.