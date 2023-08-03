Jayasudha joins BJP

August 03, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

HYDERABAD

Famous heroin of yesteryears and former MLA Jayashudha has joined the BJP on Tuesday in New Delhi. Party State affairs in-charge Tarun Chug welcomed her into the party by offering her party scarf. Union Minister and State unit president G Kishan Reddy, national vice-president D.K. Aruna and others were present. She said that she has joined the party impressed with the developmental programmes taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that she will accord priority to politics than cinemas. She was with Congress party for some time in the past and represented Secunderabad assembly constituency.

