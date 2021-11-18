Telangana

Jayashankar statuevandalised

A statue of Telangana ideologue Jayashankar was vandalised by unidentified persons at Bombay Colony in the coal town of Manuguru in the small hours of Thursday.

The statue of Jayashankar was found decapitated beyond recognition, sources said.

The incident sent shock waves in Bombay colony and its surrounding areas. Jayashankar’s statue was unveiled in the coal town in memory of the renowned educationist and Telangana ideologue in 2018.

The Manuguru police inspected the incident site and launched a detailed investigation to identify the miscreants.


