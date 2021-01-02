Jayaprakash Reddy writes to Sonia Gandhi suggesting new political ideas for Telangana

Hyderabad

Mr. Reddy said instead of focussing on the new PCC chief, the party should constitute a committee to strengthen the its financial position since success in elections is now linked to funds apart from the schemes announced in the manifesto

Congress MLA from Sangareddy, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, has appealed to the AICC president, Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi to delay the decision on the new PCC chief till the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election is completed to avoid groupism in the party.

In a letter to Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Reddy said instead of focussing on the new PCC chief, the party should constitute a committee to strengthen its financial position since success in elections is now linked to funds apart from the schemes announced in the manifesto.

Congress has a chance of coming back to power in 2023 as TRS was beginning to face anti-incumbency and it is increasing at a greater pace. At this time, the effort should be to keep the party intact and involve all the party leaders in the party affairs.

For this Mr. Reddy suggested that the party should identify leaders with a strong financial background and give them the responsibility of five constituencies each to fight on public issues. Separate committees on Farmers, Minorities, Socially backward sections and Women should be constituted to keep the heat on the government. And appoint a PCC president who can coordinate with all these committees to put up a united fight against the government.

Mr. Reddy suggested that while effort is on to constitute these committees, the party can fight the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. With the coordination of senior leaders like Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who are strong leaders, the party can win the bypoll easily if Mr. K. Jana Reddy is the candidate.

The MLA said since he had worked in both the BJP and TRS earlier he understands their politics better and the intention of the letter was only to highlight the need for a combined fight against them. “I don’t have any personal interests and I am taking this liberty to write to you in the interests of the party,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also argued that the people had faith in Ms. Gandhi’s selfless service to the country and they understand how she was not power-hungry. “People respect yours and Rahul Gandhi’s decision not to take up any post despite having every chance to become the Prime Minister,” he said.