Jayaprakash Reddy wants appointment with CM

Welcomes job notifications

Welcomes job notifications

Even as the Congress party chose to react cautiously to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement on the recruitment notifications, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said he welcomed the move and would seek an appointment with the CM to discuss certain issues.

Mr. Reddy said at the Assembly media point that he was personally welcoming the decision as the Congress and its youth and student wings had been fighting long for job notifications and filling the vacancies. He said the CM had been giving assurances on the notifications for the last seven years and now he had at least announced the decision.

The MLA, who is also the TPCC working president, said if Telangana was seeing any development it was because of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “Personally I am welcoming the announcement as youngsters in my constituency would also benefit.”

He said during his meeting with the Chief Minister he would request him to reopen the Housing Corporation in Telangana so that the ₹3 lakh promised in the budget could be distributed through the Housing Corporation for construction of houses to the eligible with own land. Congress had given ₹1 lakh to beneficiaries for Indiramma houses during its rule, he said and he welcomed the ₹3 lakh announcement.