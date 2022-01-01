Jayaprakash Reddy targets Revanth yet again

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 22:41 IST

Sends PCC chief’s audio clip to party Disciplinary Committee

The dissidence in Congress went a step farther on Saturday with Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy targeting State unit chief A. Revanth Reddy yet again by sending an audio clip of the latter making indecent remarks against former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, and demanded that the TPCC disciplinary committee seek explanation from him.

The audio clip was related to Mr. Revanth Reddy making some inappropriate remarks against Mr. Shashi Tharoor in a private conversation with reporters where he compared him with a ‘donkey’ for praising the TRS government during his visit to Hyderabad as part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting.

When the audio was leaked Mr. Revanth Reddy withdrew his remarks and personally called Mr. Tharoor to apologise and also explained the context in which the remark was made. Mr. Tharoor too tweeted accepting his apology.

However, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy has now sent the audio clip to G. Chinna Reddy, Chairman of the TPCC Disciplinary Committee, asking him to seek an explanation from the TPCC chief. How can the TPCC chief make such derogatory comments against a national leader, he asked.

“The disciplinary committee was enthused to seek a personal explanation from me for writing to Ms. Sonia Gandhi against the Congress chief. It should show similar enthusiasm now,” he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy argued that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief cannot work in isolation or as per his whims and fancies. Senior leaders who had been elected four or five times as MLAs were now feeling stifled due to the personal agenda of Mr. Revanth Reddy, he claimed.

Earlier, the disciplinary committee felt that it was improper for the Sangareddy Legislator to leak to the media the letter he had addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

Enraged over this Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy has now shot off this letter.