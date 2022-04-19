Jayaprakash Reddy consoles family of Santosh

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has met the family of Santosh of Ramayampet in Medak district, who committed suicide along with his mother a few days ago, on Tuesday and consoled the family.

Along with district president Tirupathi Reddy, TPCC secretary Topaji Ananta Kishan and others, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy visited the family of Santosh. Stating that the loss to the family of Santosh cannot be filled by anyone, the Congress MLA wondered why the accused were not arrested although four days have passed. He has warned that he would hold protest before the police station on Wednesday if the accused in the case were not arrested by the police immediately and stated that statewide agitation would be taken up on this issue. He has demanded suspension of Superintendent of Police for delay in the arrest of accused.