Jayaparakash Reddy prepares to welcome Rahul

Holds party workers meeting at Sangareddy

The Hindu Bureau SANGAREDDY
October 31, 2022 19:26 IST

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that the party had a long history and its leaders sacrificed their lives for the nation. He said that he is continuing in the party due to the sacrifices made by the family of Gandhis and no other party has such history. He said that he has remained in the party despite huge offers from other parties.

AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would enter Sangareddy on October 3 and the Congress leaders are preparing themselves for a grand welcome to the party supremo. As part of that Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy held a meeting with party workers and supporters here on Monday. He called upon them to make the Yatra a grand success.

“Make Rahul Gandhi Yatra a grand success. Presently I could not spend the money. But it was our responsibility to walk along with Rahul Gandhi ji and make it successful,” he appealed to workers and asked them to participate voluntarily.

