Jaya Jayahe Telangana approved as the State song  

Jaya Jayahe Telangana has been declared as the State song. The song, in two versions — the short one spanning two-and-a-half minutes and the full version of 13.3 minutes — has been approved as the State song, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaya Jayahe Telangana, the song written two decades ago inspired the struggle for separate statehood and it has been approved as the State song without any changes. Penned by Andesri, music for the song has been composed by Oscar award winner M.M. Keeravani. The Chief Minister held a detailed meeting with Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, representatives of political parties, MPs who were present in the Parliament at the time of preparation of AP Reorganisation Act and others on Thursday. Representatives from the CPI and CPI(M) attended the meeting, while those from the main Opposition BRS and the BJP were conspicuous by their absence.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the song would be dedicated to the nation on June 2, coinciding with the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation. The government had decided to organise a series of programmes to mark the occasion and prior permission had been obtained from the Election Commission of India as the election code of conduct is still operational. He explained that the shorter version of the song would be sung during government functions, but the two versions would be recognised as the State song. The State government had initiated several measures towards reconstruction of Telangana and it was accordingly resolved to change the nomenclature from TS to TG. All government institutions as well as number plates of vehicles would forthwith bear the TG symbol.

The State government had decided to change the State emblem as well as the Telangana Talli statue following a decision by the State Cabinet. Over 500 models had been received from artists from different parts of the State in this direction. “These issues are still under discussion and no final decision has been taken about the State emblem,” he said.

The statement assumes significance in light of the controversy brewing over the proposed removal of Charminar and Kakatiya arch from the State emblem. He clarified that no final decision had been taken about the Telangana Talli statue too. “It has been resolved to discuss the issues pertaining to State emblem and Telangana Talli statue in the Assembly without giving scope for any apprehensions,” he said. He affirmed that the government would take a decision acceptable to all sections and it was committed that the State’s plans would be inspirational for future generations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.