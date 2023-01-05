Japanese way to clean cities

January 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

How do the Japanese keep their cities clean? That is the question which bugged Minister K.T. Rama Rao when he had visited the country for investments. “Wherever I had travelled - Tokyo, Kyoto and others, I noticed the streets were squeaky clean and wondered how they manage it. Do they employ robots, I had asked the Japan Consulate official travelling with us,” he recalled in his address to the municipal commissioners on Thursday.

“He only used to smile without saying much all the time. Finally, he blurted out that the cities are clean as they do not dirty them. The answer was a slap to my face. It is a combination of civic sense and common sense which is not usually found. Here, Indore and no other city in Madhya Pradesh has done it. Why can’t we do it here,” he asked the assembled gathering of officials drawn from about 141 ULBs.