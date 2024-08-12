Japanese universities woo Indian students with permanent residency offer after B.Tech

Universities in Japan are offering students from the State, who have not been able to secure seats in computer science engineering in the colleges of their choice, B.Tech in computer science at a much lower fees and potential permanent residency (PR) once they finish the course.

Japan, which is witnessing a massive growth in aged population, is in dire need of qualified and technically sound youth in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence.

According to V. Raja Ram of Medico Abroad, an educational consultant, the graduates are promised a job by the final year, with salaries in the range of ₹30-35 lakh, and guaranteed PR (which is similar to the Green Card in the U.S.), after three years of work experience. They then stand to get a hike in salaries and even participate in recruitment to space and defence establishments.

Indian students doing B.Tech CSE in India spend about ₹20 lakh in tuition fee, hostel, food and other expenses. They then plan to go to the U.S, the U.K., Canada and Australia to do their master’s degree, which would again cost them an additional ₹25 lakh-₹30 lakh. Employment opportunities open only after the MS. But, Japanese universities are offering an international degree at a much lower cost and assured employment, said Mr. Raja Ram.

From the third year itself, international students in Japan will be allowed to take up part-time jobs officially for 28 hours a week. They can earn enough to cover the tuition fee and other costs even as they complete their course, Mr. Raja Ram said.