Japanese research institute, IIT-H renew MoU

24 December 2021 19:29 IST

Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), renews the Memorandum of Understanding to extend and strengthen the relationship and collaborative activities between the two organisations.

AIST’s Artificial Intelligence Research Center (AIRC) and IIT-H established a working relationship in the field of Artificial Intelligence through an MoU on October 29, 2018. Over the last three years, this cooperation led to several collaborative research projects and AIRC hosted many student interns.

IIT-H students worked on joint projects related to topics such as machine learning, deep learning, data mining, and other AI themes. The extended MoU covers joint scientific and technological cooperation in areas, including machine learning and probabilistic reasoning techniques for various data types and combinations.

