‘Japanese methods help improve productivity’

“5S practices (Japanese management technique) in the industry by its employees as well as in society by its citizens will strengthen the Swachh Bharat and ZED (Zero Effect and Zero Defect) movement in MSME segment, the two major initiatives of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” founder of SAI Japanese Management Centre of Excellence Ravindra Kalur said.

He conducted a workshop on “Introduction to 5S & Concepts of Total Productive Maintenance” for management students of the GITAM Hyderabad Business School. Mr. Ravindra is Monodzukuri Jinzai Ambassador (HIDA, Japan) a position conferred on him in recognition for his achievement in promoting Japanese management techniques.

Japanese Management Techniques are known all over the world, for their efficacy in eliminating wastes in processes related to manufacturing or services, the management expert noted. He explained that 5S is the name of a workplace organisation method that uses a list of five Japanese words: seiri (sort), seiton (set in order), seiso (shine), seiketsu (standardise), and shitsuke (sustain).

The list describes how to organise a work space for efficiency and effectiveness by identifying and storing the items used, maintaining the area and items, and sustaining the new order.