Japan Day celebrated at IIT-H

The Hindu Bureau SANGAREDDY
September 24, 2022 18:57 IST

Participants during Japan Day at IIT-H in Sangareddy district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) co-hosted the fifth edition of Japan Day on Saturday.

The event was held offline after two years where 10 Japanese companies took part. The companies comprising startups, SMEs, and large corporates, decided to promote their businesses and cutting-edge technologies and help IIT-H students.

Japan Day has been celebrated at IIT-H since 2018.

“The eagerness shown by these Japanese firms to interact with students and hire IIT-H talent is obvious. We see new changes in the Japanese working style like flexible remote work culture, adopting English as the main language of business communication and so on. We hope this makes it easier for Indian students to choose Japan as a country to work. Together we can succeed in this era of globalisation,” said director general of JETRO, Bengaluru, Toshihiro Mizutani.

“Japan Day is a unique and important event that greatly helps our students to develop an understanding about the job, work culture, life, and career path in Japan. Japanese firms will also get exposure to the excellence and potential of IIT-H students via interaction,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

