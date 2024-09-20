Jani Master remanded to 14-day judicial custody, sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was produced in the Upparpally court on Friday (September 20, 2024) where he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

This comes a day after he was arrested in Goa by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Thursday (September 19). He was brought to Hyderabad in the early hours on Friday (September 20, 2024).

According to senior official investigation the case, the police will be applying for a custody petition in the coming few days. “The case is strong, and chances of bail are very slim. Discussions are underway about applying for his custody in court. Questioning will be done regarding the allegations levelled against him,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Jani has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Jail of Hyderabad as part of his judicial custody.

The case has been making headlines following allegations of sexual assault by a woman colleague, 21, who said that she was still a minor when the assault started. It has sparked debates about the safety of women in the film industry and workplaces in general. The Telangana Women’s Commission and Movie Artists Association (MAA) were among the bodies who showed their support towards the case.

