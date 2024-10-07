ADVERTISEMENT

Jani Master never left prison; bail grant nullified with revocation of national award

Published - October 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Clearing the air about Choreographer Jani Master’s bail, officials from the prison confirmed that he never left the Chanchalguda jail premises. The interim bail for four days was granted for him to receive the National Award in Delhi.

An advocate from Hyderabad shared that the very purpose of the bail petition was redundant after the National Film Awards Cell revoked his award. “The Central government wrote to the concerned officers in Hyderabad about the withdrawal of the award and he was never out on bail,” said the advocate.

This was confirmed by the SP of Chanchalguda Jail Shiva Kumar.

Shaik Jani Basha’s award for Best Choreography was revoked by The National Film Awards Cell, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on October 4 following the filing of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

The decision by the award committee comes a day after he secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on October 8.

Meanwhile, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad have submitted a petition to the court to cancel his interim bail.

