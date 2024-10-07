GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jani Master never left prison; bail grant nullified with revocation of national award

Published - October 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Clearing the air about Choreographer Jani Master’s bail, officials from the prison confirmed that he never left the Chanchalguda jail premises. The interim bail for four days was granted for him to receive the National Award in Delhi.

An advocate from Hyderabad shared that the very purpose of the bail petition was redundant after the National Film Awards Cell revoked his award. “The Central government wrote to the concerned officers in Hyderabad about the withdrawal of the award and he was never out on bail,” said the advocate.

This was confirmed by the SP of Chanchalguda Jail Shiva Kumar.

Shaik Jani Basha’s award for Best Choreography was revoked by The National Film Awards Cell, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on October 4 following the filing of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

The decision by the award committee comes a day after he secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on October 8.

Meanwhile, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad have submitted a petition to the court to cancel his interim bail.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / prison / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.