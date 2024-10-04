Jani Master granted interim bail to attend national awards ceremony

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, who was arrested on sexual assault charges last month, has been granted interim bail to attend the national film awards ceremony. Jani along with Satish Krishnan won the national award for choreographing the song ‘Megham Karukatha’ from the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

The Rangareddy court in Hyderabad granted him bail from October 6 to 10 with a condition to surrender on October 11.

He was arrested on September 19 on the charges of sexual assault of a female colleague (21) who alleged that she was still a minor when the assault started. He was lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison in Hyderabad.